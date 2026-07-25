Muslims targeted, families harassed over Jantar Mantar protests

New Delhi: Muslims backing the ongoing NEET paper leak protests are reportedly being singled out, with Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly threatening Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteer Muhammad Junaid, who earned widespread appreciation for providing free meals to protesters at Jantar Mantar since early June.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests have intensified since the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, and have seen more or less appropriate communal harmony, filled with patriotic slogans. However, since the July 20 protest march, several Muslim supporters have come forward with claims that not only are they being targeted by the police, their families, too, have been on the receiving end of administrative action.

Junaid’s family arrested, harassed by UP police

Uttar Pradesh Police late Friday, July 24 night, allegedly raided Junaid’s house in Masoori, Ghaziabad, and arrested his father, Mustafa, and minor brother, keeping them hostage. Speaking to the media, Junaid stated that officials used his family to threaten him against joining the protestors and returning from Delhi. Junaid’s younger brother was also repeatedly harassed by the police, and their identification documents, including passbooks, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards, were taken away during the raid.

According to his family, police from Ghaziabad’s Masoori police station reached their residence in Nahal village on Thursday evening and searched the premises.

Also Read Dipke thanks Mohammad for providing food on Day 3 of CJP protest

The UP police also reached his sister’s house in Meerut and unlawfully arrested both her husband and father-in-law. Junaid’s sister told reporters that police asked her father to call Junaid and ask him to return home.

However, Meerut Police denied carrying out any action against Junaid’s family.

Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union Joint Secretary Danish Ali termed it a “shameless” act by the police. She asked the authorities and the UP government to stop the “police witchhunt” of Junaid’s family.

Cockraoch Janta Party (CJP) also slammed the UP police, saying instead of going after criminals, the officers are wasting their time by going after their volunteer. “Now they’re harassing him and his family in UP. Our team is in touch with him, and we will never let them victimise him or his family.”

The CJP added that it is no longer shocking how the government responds to dissent, but said they will not be intimidated by these “cowards.” Every illegal action of the Police will be challenged in courts, the organisation said.

Muslim protesters arbitrarily detained while returning from Jantar Mantar

Another incident of detention of Muslim protesters has sparked outrage. A group of five Muslim students returning to the Jamia Millia Islamia University from Jantar Mantar late at night was taken to the police station without being given any reason. Reporter Afzal Alam and social activist Zeba Khan chased the police vehicle and confronted Delhi police, after which the students were freed. The protesters claimed they were just picked up, and when they tried questioning, the police threatened to register a case against them.

The police allegedly spoke to them in a demeaning manner and even took their photos. When Khan confronted the police, the authorities only said, “We freed them, now leave.” One officer was seen shoving down a camera recording the incident.

Khan claimed that she has seen police detaining other students as well near Jamia University.

This is shocking!

Five Muslim Students returning to Jamia area from Jantar Mantar were detained by the police near @jmiu_official and taken to the police station. Social activist Zeba Khan @zeba_kh_an and the reporter Afzal Alam @afzalalamjmi chased the police vehicle and freed… pic.twitter.com/DJ6nrxEiPk — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 24, 2026

Mohd Aslam, who distributed water during protest, arrested

Mohammed Aslam, who distributed water bottles at the protest site, was allegedly approached by the Delhi police, who asked for his Aadhaar card and documented his details. Later at night, his residence was raided by a team of six police officers. Authorities subsequently took him into custody, while his charges remain unknown.

Students stopped near Jamia Millia Islamia metro station

Police stationed at Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations were seen stopping random students and recording their names. A video purportedly shows a person questioning the police for adding names of young men to a list of detained students. The officers, sitting without nametags, dismissed his allegations and asked him to leave.

The officer reportedly cited Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Section (BNSS) 163, which allows police to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. However, the person recording the video said the situation around the metro station was peaceful as it was quite far from the protest site.

A source told The Observer Post that Delhi Police personnel were allegedly stopping young men near Gate No. 2 of Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station and recording their names on a "detained persons" form on Friday.



According to the source, two police personnel without visible… pic.twitter.com/UgrdgNLICm — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) July 24, 2026

Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth straight day on Saturday due to “security concerns.”

Many have pointed out the striking similarities between this targeted profiling and the police crackdown on Muslim universities during Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

The protesters who were seen giving their all to the movement, be it rain or shine, applauded for their efforts and used as examples of communal harmony are the same protesters who are now facing severe punitive action by the police, raising concerns.

Meanwhile, Junaid remains at Jantar Mantar distributing food and urging students to keep the protest peaceful and join the demonstration in large numbers.