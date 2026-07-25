Priyanka Chopra reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Mumbai: In a major political development following weeks of relentless student-led protests, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday. The move comes in the wake of mounting public outrage and sustained protests over exam irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

As news of the resignation broke, massive celebrations erupted at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, while social media ignited with reactions from prominent public figures, including a subtle yet widely noticed response from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra’s reaction

As the news went viral, prominent journalist Faye D’Souza shared an update on Instagram celebrating the movement, captioning her post:

“Massive victory for the CJP, the young people who stood their ground and protested and the Democracy!”

Among the thousands of comments flooding the post, it was a reaction from global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas that drew immediate public attention.

PeeCee, who had faced intense trolling and criticism on social media over the preceding weeks for remaining silent during the peak of the protests while other celebrities voiced support, chose to react without writing a word. She left a comment featuring three simple emojis.

Expressing enthusiastic praise, celebration, and solidarity, the comment gathered thousands of likes within minutes. For observers online, Priyanka Chopra’s sudden reaction marked a high-profile nod of applause to the young protesters who stood their ground.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation letter

Announcing his decision in a letter shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the best interest of the nation’s youth and to prevent further escalation surrounding the issue.

“To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister…” the letter read.

He emphasized that he took moral responsibility for the situation, noting his decades-long dedication to student welfare and educational reform while urging students to refocus on their academic careers.

Celebrations Erupt at Jantar Mantar

The announcement was met with jubilation at Jantar Mantar, where members of the youth-led political group Chhatra Jan Parishad (CJP) and thousands of students had been protesting for weeks to demand accountability.

Welcoming the minister’s exit, CJP leaders declared the outcome a historic win for youth activism. Speaking to the media at the protest site, CJP representative Dipke stated:

“Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone. Chhatra Shakti Zindabad!”