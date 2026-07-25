Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Vijay Varma says ‘duaaon mein yaad rakhna’

Mumbai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation has triggered celebrations across the country, with social media flooding with reactions from students, activists, celebrities and public figures. Among the first celebrities to react was actor Vijay Varma, who marked the moment with a humorous Instagram post.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram handle, Vijay quoted the iconic Channa Mereya lyric, “Accha chalta hoon… duaaon mein yaad rakhna,” seemingly taking a light-hearted dig at the minister’s exit. He also used the viral “Lavanena Bhojyam” meme audio, an internet-favourite soundtrack often used to mock chaotic situations involving PM Modi.

In the comments section, Vijay further wrote, “Sonam it’s done bro,” a remark that quickly caught fans’ attention.

The phrase “Sonam, it’s done, bro” became an overnight internet viral after Bollywood actor Salman Khan used it in a casually worded Instagram post directed at climate activist Sonam Wangchuk urging him to break his fast and end hunger strike.

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Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also reacted to the post with laughing emojis.

The reactions came shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation through a letter shared on X (formerly Twitter), saying he was stepping down in the interest of the nation’s students and to prevent further escalation of the ongoing protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where thousands of students and members of Chhatra Jan Parishad (CJP) had been protesting for weeks. Calling it a historic victory for student activism, CJP leaders hailed the resignation as proof that sustained public movements can bring accountability.