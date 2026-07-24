Hyderabad techie jumps to death from building in Puppalguda

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old software professional allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 10th floor of a residential apartment building in Hyderabad’s Puppalguda under the Narsingi police station limits, police said.

The deceased was identified as M. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who lived with his family at ASBL Spectra Apartments.

According to police, Reddy returned home from work on Thursday evening and went to his room. When he did not come out for dinner, his family initially did not suspect anything.

Later, his brother noticed Reddy’s mobile phone lying on the balcony. On looking down, he found Reddy lying motionless on the ground and alerted the police.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body for a postmortem examination.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narsingi police said Reddy had been battling depression for some time due to personal issues and allegedly took the extreme step around midnight.

Case registered

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or overwhelming emotional distress, help is available. Consider reaching out to a trusted friend or family member, or contacting a qualified mental health professional or a local suicide prevention helpline.