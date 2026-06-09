Converted to Islam by choice, Alhamdulillah: Man rejects claims

Shamli: Ayush Malik, the 30-year-old man from Shamli, has come forward to the media, clarifying that he was not forced to convert to Islam and called the arrest of his wife, Chandni Qureshi and father-in-law, Islam Qureshi, wrong.

“I was in no way forced or cheated. I have known about Islam since my childhood. I converted because I felt good about it. Now I am a Muslim, Alhamdulillah. but my family never agreed to my relationship with Chandni,” he said.

Chandini and Islam Qureshi are currently in judicial remand. They were arrested by Uttar Pradesh‘s Shamli Police after Ayush’s father, Devraj Malik, filed a complaint alleging Chandni and her father trapped his son under the pretext of love, knowing he comes from a well-to-do family.

Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) NP Singh told media Devraj Malik is a well-known medical trader in the city. “Devraj Malik has multiple showrooms and is well established. The family has three daughters and one son. All daughters are married. Ayush was the youngest,” the officer told the media.

“Islam Qureshi sells fruits. Devraj Malik has alleged that Islam was eyeing his property and had trapped his only son for this,” the SP said.

“Chandni started working as a gym trainer and got in touch with Ayush. And they got married. In present, he keeps a long beard, wears an Islamic topi and kurtha-pyjama and has minimal communication with his family,” the SP said.

The SP further said that Ayush listens to Dr Israr Ahmed, an Islamic scholar from Pakistan. “Dr Israr’s videos are well known. He speaks on Islam and conversion. Ayush started following him and got influenced,” the officer said.

However, Ayush debunked the claims, saying his road to Islam began slowly and he willingly chose to follow the scholar. “It is not like one day I got an epiphany and decided to convert. It took me years of understanding. No one forced me to follow Dr Israr. I like his videos, and hence I follow them,” he said.

Dr Israr Ahmed was a prominent Pakistani Islamic scholar, theologian, and philosopher. Originally trained as a medical doctor, he later devoted himself to religious work and founded Tanzeem-e-Islami in 1975. He gained widespread recognition across South Asia through his televised Quranic exegesis (tafsir) and his advocacy of Islamic revivalism. He passed away in 2010.

On allegations that he was forcefully converted because of property, Ayush said he does not want any share. He also feels his father is being pressured by right-wing forces. “They came to know about my conversion and nikkah through other people. In February this year, I informed them about my decision. I also told my father I was not interested in his vast property and instead he should transfer and distribute it among my mother and sisters,” he said.

“They are still my family and I love both sides. I cannot leave one to stay with another,” he said.