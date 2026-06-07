Daughter, father held for religious conversion in UP; nine booked

The complainant alleged that his son Ayush Malik was converted to Islam years ago under the pretext of marriage with Chandni.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:50 pm IST
UP: Muslim principal booked for promoting religious conversion Sambhal, UP.
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Muzaffarnagar: Shamli police arrested a woman and her father on Sunday, June 7, and booked nine people in connection with the alleged religious conversion of a 30-year-old man, a senior police official said.

According to police, the accused are Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi.

In a complaint lodged with police, medicine trader Devraj Malik alleged that his son Ayush Malik was converted to Islam years ago under the pretext of marriage with Chandni.

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He was brought to Delhi, where the nikah with Ayush took place using forged documents, he said.

Meanwhile, some Hindu activists, including Swami Yashveer Maharaj, have threatened to start an agitation against the illegal conversion and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Police said efforts are underway to find the remaining accused.

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Superintendent of Police of Shamli, NP Singh, told reporters that police have registered a case against nine people, including a maulvi under various sections of the BNS 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security) and 351 (criminal intimidation) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:50 pm IST

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