For many people, a large family might mean a few siblings, cousins and grandparents gathering during festivals. But in a small village in Mizoram, one family took the idea of a joint family to an astonishing level.

The family of Ziona Chana, widely recognised as the head of the world’s largest family, has fascinated people across the globe for years. Ziona, who passed away in June 2021 at the age of 76, he married first time at the age of 17 and then married 39 times and had 94 children, 14 daughters-in-law and more than 33 grandchildren. At its peak, the household included between 160 and nearly 200 plus members living together under one roof, making it one of the most extraordinary family stories ever recorded.

A giant home in the hills of Mizoram

Located in the picturesque village of Baktawng in Mizoram, the family’s massive residence is known as Chhuan Thar Run, which translates to “House of the New Generation.” The four-storey pink-and-purple structure reportedly has around 100 rooms and towers over the surrounding landscape.

Far more than a house, it functions like a small community. Multiple generations live together, sharing responsibilities and supporting one another in their daily lives. Visitors are often surprised by the sheer scale of the household and the level of organisation required to keep everything running smoothly. The family’s oldest wife traditionally oversaw household operations and assigned daily chores, helping maintain order in the enormous residence.

Life with nearly 200 relatives

Managing a family of this size is no simple task. Large quantities of food are prepared every day, and household duties are divided among family members. Some help with cooking, while others take care of farming, cleaning, maintenance and other responsibilities.

The kitchen alone is enough to leave visitors amazed. Reports suggest the family consumes between 45-90 kg of rice daily, along with around 40kg of potatoes, 25kg of vegetables and 20kg of pulses. Meat meals may require 30-35 chickens.

Cooking takes place in a giant communal kitchen equipped with oversized pots and aluminium vessels placed on large wood-fired stoves. The wives reportedly work in shifts to prepare meals, while daughters and daughters-in-law help manage the household’s daily logistics.

More than just a family

The family belongs to Lalpa Kohhran Thar (The Lord’s New Church), a Christian sect led by Ziona Chana. Under his leadership, the community expanded significantly and today has thousands of followers across Mizoram. Beyond his role as a family patriarch, Ziona helped create a self-sustaining ecosystem in the village through farming, animal husbandry, carpentry and small-scale manufacturing. He also established educational facilities for local children and grandchildren.

A global attraction

Over the years, the remarkable family has drawn attention from international media, documentary filmmakers and curious travellers. People from different parts of the world have visited Baktawng to witness firsthand how such a large family functions under one roof. The family’s story has even been featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not, further cementing its place in popular culture.

Although Ziona Chana passed away in 2021, the family’s story continues to capture public imagination. At a time when nuclear families are becoming increasingly common, the sight of nearly 200 relatives sharing the same home feels almost unbelievable.

For many, it is a reminder that family life can take many forms. And in the hills of Mizoram, one household continues to hold a place among the world’s most fascinating human stories.