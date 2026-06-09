ACB raids chief engineer’s house in Madhapur in DA case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Roads and Buildings Egineer in Chief Mohan Naik at Madhapur on Tuesday, June 9, in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 100 crore.

Apart from Naik’s residence, the ACB is also conducting searches at 14 other locations linked to him and his relatives. Officials are examining documents, financial and property details recovered during the raid.

Naik is accused of favouring certain companies in awarding contracts, and building a large network of influence across Telangan. Videos shared on social media showed the ACB officials conducting a search operation at the engineer’s house.

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief Mohan Naik at Madhapur on Tuesday, June 9, in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 100 crore.



Apart from Naik's residence, the ACB is also conducting… pic.twitter.com/sHl2XUliVy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 9, 2026

Officials involved investigating the matter reportedly indicated that the scale of movable and immovable assets is substantial adding that compiling details may take a long time.