ACB raids chief engineer’s house in Madhapur in DA case

Apart from Naik's residence, the ACB is also conducting searches at 14 other locations linked to him and his relatives.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th June 2026 10:53 am IST|   Updated: 9th June 2026 12:22 pm IST
Portrait of a man with glasses and mustache wearing traditional attire, seated on an ornate wooden chair.
Engineer in Chief Mohan Naik

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Roads and Buildings Egineer in Chief Mohan Naik at Madhapur on Tuesday, June 9, in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 100 crore.

Apart from Naik’s residence, the ACB is also conducting searches at 14 other locations linked to him and his relatives. Officials are examining documents, financial and property details recovered during the raid.

Naik is accused of favouring certain companies in awarding contracts, and building a large network of influence across Telangan. Videos shared on social media showed the ACB officials conducting a search operation at the engineer’s house.

Subhan Bakery

Officials involved investigating the matter reportedly indicated that the scale of movable and immovable assets is substantial adding that compiling details may take a long time.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th June 2026 10:53 am IST|   Updated: 9th June 2026 12:22 pm IST

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