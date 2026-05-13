Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: Victim’s minor age claim to be challenged in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The case involving the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Kumar Sanjay‘s son Bandi Bageerath has taken a new turn after he contested the victim’s claim of being a minor at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, May 12.

Case of two birth certificates

According to Bageerath’s legal counsel, there are two conflicting birth certificates of the victim, one issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2008, where her date of birth has been mentioned as August 12, 2008.

It was issued on January 11, 2024, by the Registrar of Births and Deaths of the Goshamahal Circle.

Another birth certificate was issued by the Medical and Health Department of the Municipal Administration of the Bhainsa Municipality of Nirmal district on May 11, 2026, where her date of birth is mentioned as August 12, 2010.

Notably, this certificate was issued three days after the victim had lodged the sexual assault complaint against Bandi Bageerath.

An interesting point has emerged where hospitals mentioned in both birth certificates differ. In the GHMC certificate, a private hospital was named as the place of birth, and the Bhainsa municipality-issued certificate states she was born at another private hospital.

Siasat.com accessed both the birth certificates and found that the victim would still be considered a minor, irrespective of the discrepancy.

These details were mentioned in the interim bail petition filed before the High Court on Tuesday.

2021 rash driving, victim’s age written as 15

The defendant’s counsel has also submitted a 2021 chargesheet for rash driving, where her age is mentioned as 15 years. Her father paid the required fine as per the Motor Vehicle Act, and the case was closed.

The counsel argues that, according to the age mentioned in the charge sheet, the victim should be above 18 years in 2026, thereby making the POCSO provisions inapplicable.

The matter is expected to be taken up by the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court as a matter of urgency on Thursday, May 14.

Bandi Bageerath seeks 2 days to appear before SIT

Bandi Bageerath on Wednesday, May 13, failed to appear for questioning before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station.

He, however, has written a letter to the SIT, requesting two days time that would enable him to “collate the relevant material, documents and information in his possession, and assist the investigation into the false allegations made against him and his family.”

He reiterated his “unconditional willingness to join the investigation and undertake to appear before the undersigned officer on a date so accommodated, subject to such reasonable directions as may be issued in this regard, in the interest of a fair and effective investigation.”

Background of the POCSO case

On May 8, all hell broke loose at the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s household after a POCSO case was registered against his son, Bandi Bageerath, at the Pet Basheerabad police station, following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, Bageerath made the victim consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on three separate occasions.

Bageerath filed a counter-complaint with police in Karimnagar alleging extortion and intimidation by the girl and her parents. He said the girl became acquainted with him and invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

He alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused. He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply.

Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s orders, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj was deputed to head it.

On May 12, the Petbasheerabad Police altered the charges of the POCSO from harassment of a child to sexual assault.

Also Read POCSO charges against Bandi Sanjay’s son altered to aggravated sexual assault

The earlier section, Section 11 (sexual harassment of a child), covers non-physical acts involving sexual intent, such as suggestive gestures, pornography, stalking, or showing sexual body parts. The new Section 5(1) (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) involves penetrative sexual assault, committed under certain aggravating circumstances. This is a non-bailable offence with a minimum of 20 years.

The controversy has triggered a political storm in Telangana, with opposition parties attacking the BJP leadership over the case.