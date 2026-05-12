POCSO charges against Bandi Sanjay’s son altered to aggravated sexual assault

Bandi Sanjay said that his son told him that he and the victim were friends who parted ways, and that he would come out of the case clear and honest

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 12th May 2026 11:04 pm IST|   Updated: 12th May 2026 11:15 pm IST
A young man and an older man standing together, smiling, with the older man’s arm around the young man’s.
Bandi Sanjay (left) with his son Bandi Baghirath

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Petbasheerabad Police has altered the charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bageerath, from harassment of a child to sexual assault.

The earlier section, Section 11 (sexual harassment of a child), covers non-physical acts involving sexual intent, such as suggestive gestures, pornography, stalking, or showing sexual body parts.

The new Section 5(1) (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) involves penetrative sexual assault, committed under certain aggravating circumstances. This is a non-bailable offence with a minimum of 20 years.

Subhan Bakery

The Petbasheerabad Police has summoned Bandi Bageerath on Wednesday, May 13, to appear for questioning.

He was not at his residence when the notice was issued. It was received by his maternal uncle, Vamshi Krishna, who was directed to bring the accused him at the station.

Earlier in the day, Bandi Sai Bageerath approached the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court, seeking an interim bail.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

No one above law: Bandi Sanjay

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay, while addressing a Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, said that if his son is found guilty, he will allow the law to take its course.

“My son is being portrayed as a criminal. He says he did not commit any mistake. They (Bageerath and the minor victim) were friends,” he said.

“But I am not here to support my son. If he is found guilty, he will be punished as per law,” he said, adding, “Bandi Sanjay is not a person who wishes a particular law for his son and a different law for others.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 12th May 2026 11:04 pm IST|   Updated: 12th May 2026 11:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button