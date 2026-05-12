POCSO charges against Bandi Sanjay’s son altered to aggravated sexual assault

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Petbasheerabad Police has altered the charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bageerath, from harassment of a child to sexual assault.

The earlier section, Section 11 (sexual harassment of a child), covers non-physical acts involving sexual intent, such as suggestive gestures, pornography, stalking, or showing sexual body parts.

The new Section 5(1) (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) involves penetrative sexual assault, committed under certain aggravating circumstances. This is a non-bailable offence with a minimum of 20 years.

The Petbasheerabad Police has summoned Bandi Bageerath on Wednesday, May 13, to appear for questioning.

He was not at his residence when the notice was issued. It was received by his maternal uncle, Vamshi Krishna, who was directed to bring the accused him at the station.

Earlier in the day, Bandi Sai Bageerath approached the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court, seeking an interim bail.

No one above law: Bandi Sanjay

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay, while addressing a Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, said that if his son is found guilty, he will allow the law to take its course.

“My son is being portrayed as a criminal. He says he did not commit any mistake. They (Bageerath and the minor victim) were friends,” he said.

“But I am not here to support my son. If he is found guilty, he will be punished as per law,” he said, adding, “Bandi Sanjay is not a person who wishes a particular law for his son and a different law for others.”