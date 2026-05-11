‘Made in Pakistan’ fan lands madrasa management in trouble

Kushinagar: Two men were detained after police were informed of a fan inside a madrasa that allegedly had a “Made in Pakistan” label.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 10, when the madrasa cleric had sent two fans and a motor for repair. The mechanic noticed the “Made in Pakistan” inscription during servicing.

The issue came to light after a picture of the fan was widely circulated on social media, creating unrest in the area. Local right-wing leaders expressed anger and demanded a thorough probe.

Officials of the Madrasa Qadriya Hakikatul Uloom maintained that the fan had not been installed before, claiming that it was donated by a man from Saudi Arabia in 2023. According to Shamsuddin, who donated the fan, his son had sent it using courier services several years ago. It remained unused in storage until 2023, when he decided to donate it.

After the inquiry found that the fan had been purchased from Saudi Arabia, the two men, including the manager of the madrasa, who had been called for questioning, were released.

Vishunpura Station House Officer Vinay Mishra told PTI that all angles were examined carefully. Police found that the fan had been purchased from Saudi Arabia, and the concerned persons produced documents related to its purchase before the authorities.

After verifying the documents and conducting a detailed inquiry, police found nothing suspicious. The detained persons were later released, officials said.