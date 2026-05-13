Traffic diversions imposed near Darussalam for 45 days

The diversion is due to RCC Box Drain construction works between SBI Bank, Darussalam and Chaknawadi Culvert.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:08 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police has imposed traffic diversions for 45 days starting from May 13 due to RCC Box Drain construction works between SBI Bank, Darussalam and Chaknawadi Culvert.

Vehicles coming from Mallepally, Bhoiguda Kaman and Aghapura towards Alaska T Junction will be diverted at Darussalam towards Ek Minar.

Traffic from Alaska Junction towards Darussalam will be diverted at Calcutta Sweet House through Chaknawadi by lanes.

Subhan Bakery

Motorists have been advised to plan their commute accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid congestion in the area.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:08 pm IST

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