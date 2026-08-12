Monsoon deficit may dip as IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon deficit is likely to dip as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rains till Friday, August 14.

According to forecasts, Telangana is likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

Near-normal rainfall in Telangana

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), so far, Telangana has received 407.6 mm of rain against the normal of 437.5 mm in the current southwest monsoon.

The rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad for the next three days are likely to bring the monsoon deficit further down.

District-wise, the highest excess rainfall has been recorded in Kamareddy, as it recorded 629.3 mm against the normal of 487.2 mm. Other districts that recorded excess rainfall include Medak.

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IMD forecasts monsoon rains to bring down deficit in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad too, the weather department has forecast rains. The upcoming showers are likely to bring down the rainfall deficit, which is currently 12 percent.

Hyderabad has witnessed 304 mm of rain against the normal of 346.8 mm so far in the current monsoon. The forecast rains are likely to improve the water levels in the reservoirs across the state.