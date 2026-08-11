Deadline to apply for Indiramma flats in Hyderabad extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the deadline to apply for Indiramma Houses (CURE) affordable flats in Hyderabad by five days, from August 10 to August 15.

Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who had earlier ruled out an extension, announced the change late on Monday, citing the string of holidays between Sunday and Monday. Officials have been directed to complete allotment of the flats by the end of the month.

Despite the holidays, the State Housing Board received nearly 11,000 applications over Sunday and Monday alone. The total climbed from 35,125 applications for 7,340 flats as of August 8 evening to 46,121 by Monday evening.

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The Minister said the scrutiny of applications and other processes must continue without delay despite the extended window.

The scheme, announced on July 20, covers 7,680 flats across housing towers in 16 Assembly constituencies, forming the first phase of the government’s plan to build one lakh houses in Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region. The government will subsidise ₹5 lakh per flat, with beneficiaries paying ₹6 lakh in four installments. Each unit will have a built-up area of 528 square feet and a carpet area of 400 square feet. Secunderabad Cantonment constituency will have fewer than 480 flats due to zoning restrictions there.

Applications, open since July 21, can be submitted through MeeSeva centres, the scheme website, or WhatsApp. Kukatpally recorded the highest number of applications at 6,615, followed by Quthbullapur at 5,571 and Khairatabad at 5,518.