Nandi Hills marathon tragedy: Runner dies of cardiac arrest

The deceased was identified as Aman Deep Singh Jagade, a native of Punjab who was working with a private company at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru.

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Aman Deep Singh Jagade

Chikkaballapur: A 31-year-old runner died of an apparent cardiac arrest while participating in the second edition of the Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon held at the foothills of the popular tourist destination in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday, August 9.

The deceased was identified as Aman Deep Singh Jagade, a native of Punjab who was working with a private company at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru.

Aman Deep had registered for the 21-km category of the marathon. He had completed a significant portion of the uphill route and was continuing the race when he suddenly collapsed.

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Marathon volunteers and organisers immediately rushed to his aid and shifted him to Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Muddenahalli. Despite efforts to revive him and provide medical treatment, he died at the hospital.

The incident has shocked fellow participants, organisers and the wider running community, particularly because Aman Deep was only 31.

In an emotional coincidence, Aman Deep had posted a message on his Instagram account just a few hours before the marathon began. “God is with me,” he had written in the post. Hours later, the young runner collapsed during the race and died.

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More than 4,500 athletes participated in the second edition of the Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon organised by the Chikkaballapur district administration.

The event was aimed at promoting running, fitness and the scenic beauty of the Nandi Hills region. However, the death of the young participant during the race cast a shadow over the event.

The circumstances surrounding Aman Deep’s death are expected to be examined further. The incident has also renewed attention on the importance of medical screening, adequate emergency response and health preparedness during endurance sporting events.

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