HMWSSB seizes 7 illegal motors from two Hyderabad localities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday, August 7, seized seven illegal motors from Rangareddy and Vijayanagar Colony.

According to the HMWSSB, the motors were attached to water connections and were affecting the supply to other consumers in the area.

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It has warned consumers not to use illegal motors and that strict action will be taken against violators.

The water board has intensified its crackdown on the use of illegal motors for the past few months, with recent operations being conducted in Srinagar Colony, where it seized 11 motors and in Boduppal, where it seized 12 motors.