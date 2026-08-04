Dipika Kakar breaks down during MRI scan

Mumbai: A worrying health update about television actress Dipika Kakar has resurfaced on social media, leaving fans concerned once again. However, the update isn’t recent and was originally shared by Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, in April 2026.

In a vlog posted on Shoaib’s YouTube channel, Dipika opened up about the anxiety she experienced while undergoing her scheduled MRI scan. The Sasural Simar Ka actress revealed that she cried before entering the machine and even during the procedure.

“Ghabra rahi thi main. Main royi bhi, machine mein jaane se pehle bhi royi aur machine mein bhi royi,” she shared, adding that crying sometimes helps her release the anxiety she carries.

Later in the vlog, Shoaib revealed that the MRI had detected two extremely small spots. “MRI mein do chote-chote dots nikle hain,” he said.

Dipika explained that the spots were currently too small for doctors to take any immediate action. They were reportedly so tiny that they wouldn’t have appeared in a CT scan and were detected only because an MRI is more sensitive.

Doctors advised her to undergo frequent scans so the spots could be closely monitored and treated immediately if any changes were observed.

The actress subsequently began immunotherapy as part of her continuing treatment. Shoaib also clarified that doctors hadn’t recommended another surgery at that stage.

Dipika was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in 2025 and underwent a major surgery to remove a tumour. She later had another procedure after a cyst was detected near her liver.

In her most recent verified health update, shared in July, Dipika revealed that she had completed her second immunotherapy cycle and was dealing with side effects including rashes and severe itching. No fresh diagnosis involving two new cysts has been announced in August so far.