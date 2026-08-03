When Hyderabadis think of quick weekend getaways, the usual suspects almost always top the list- a relaxed morning drive toward Ananthagiri Hills, a calm afternoon around Gandipet Lake, or a picnic by Kondapochamma Sagar. But if you venture just across the Telangana border into the rolling borderlands of Karnataka, the landscape shifts into something far more raw and untamed.

Tucked away near Zaheerabad lies Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary, South India’s very first dry-land wildlife sanctuary. Spanning nearly 135 square kilometres, this region is a breathtaking mix of dry-deciduous forests, rocky limestone gorges, acacia thickets, and deep river valleys. Unlike heavily commercialised national parks, Chincholi retains a quiet, off-the-grid charm. It acts as a vital sanctuary for endemic Deccan flora, wild medicinal plants, and elusive nocturnal wildlife like hyenas and wolves.

What to do at Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary

Whether you are looking for a gentle nature trail or panoramic landscape photography, Chincholi offers a refreshing mix of low-key adventure and scenic solitude.

Trek through Gottam Gotta Forest: The Gottam Gotta forest area inside the sanctuary features rugged hillocks, limestone caves, and lush valley viewpoints. A short, easy trek down the hills brings you toward the banks of the Bhima River, offering sweeping views of the surrounding canopy.

Visit Chandrampalli Dam: Located adjacent to the sanctuary, Chandrampalli Dam sits cradled between twin hill ranges. The sprawling backwaters create a tranquil setting perfect for birdwatching, evening walks, or simply catching a golden sunset over the water.

Explore Gottam Gotta (Ethipothala) Waterfalls: Just a short drive from the core sanctuary area, this seasonal waterfall stream cascades over natural rock terraces. It’s a popular spot during and immediately after the monsoon for a refreshing break in the midst of greenery.

Wildlife & bird spotting: Keep your eyes peeled along forest tracks. While mammalian sightings like blackbucks, striped hyenas, and sloth bears require patience and luck, birdwatchers will have a field day spotting hornbills, grey partridges, and colourful drongos flitting through the teak plantations.

How to reach from Hyderabad

Because Chincholi is relatively undeveloped for mass tourism, planning your logistics ahead of time ensures a smooth day trip or weekend escape. It is located approximately 135 to 145 km from central Hyderabad. The drive time is around 3 to 3.5 hours via the Hyderabad–Mumbai Highway (NH 65) passing through Zaheerabad. Take NH 65 toward Zaheerabad, then divert onto local state highways toward Chincholi/Gottam Gotta. The roads are smooth and ideal for a long road trip.

The best time to visit is post-monsoon and winter months (October through February). The streams are flowing, the hills turn vibrant green, and the day temperatures remain comfortable for outdoor walking.