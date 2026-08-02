Applied for Telangana Family Register? Know how to track status

Register is built on the Food Security Card (ration card) database maintained by the Civil Supplies Department.

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Telangana family register certificate with people in front of Charminar, Hyderabad.
Telangana Family Register Certificate

Hyderabad: Citizens who applied for the Telangana Family Register Certificate can track the status of their applications online using their transaction number.

Though many of them applied as early as July 27, the day when the information about the certificate became public, many applications are still pending.

How to track Telangana Family Register Certificate status

As per the GO issued on July 25, citizens need to apply online, and the concerned Tehsildar will issue the certificates within the prescribed two-day deadline.

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However, the ground reality has turned out to be different.

At the Rajendranagar MRO office, citizens are being asked to submit documents after applying online.

The citizens are being asked to submit copies of the MeeSeva acknowledgement, ration card, and Aadhaar cards of all family members listed in the ration card.

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It is not clear whether other MRO offices will also ask for document submission. It is better to contact the concerned MRO office if the Family Register Certificate is not issued within the prescribed deadline.

Applicants can check the status of their Telangana Family Register Certificate application by visiting the MeeSeva website (click here) and entering their transaction number in the application status section under the heading “Know Your Application Status.”

What is the certificate?

The FRC is a single document that lists the details of an entire family. For each family unit, it carries a Family Register Identification Number, which is the same as the family’s ration card number, along with the name of the head of the family and every member, each member’s relationship to the head, age, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, and the family’s present address.

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The register is built on the Food Security Card (ration card) database maintained by the Civil Supplies Department.

The Tehsildar of the mandal in which the family’s address appears in that database is the authority who issues the certificate.

As the Family Register is one of the 12 documents that the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepts during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it is particularly useful for voters who could not find any link to voters in the 2002 list.

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