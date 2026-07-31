Cockroach Janta Party comes to Ruchika’s defence after FIR booked

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, July 31, criticised the FIR against a 25-year-old Ruchika Singh for making “objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked if an FIR will be booked against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell as well.

“If you are filing a case for using profanities, then when will a case be registered against the BJP IT Cell that has been using abuses against girls online? They never respected women and proudly wrote in their bio ‘followed by PM Modi.’ Aise logon ne ladkiyon ko gandi gandi gaaliya di thi (Such people hurled filthy abuses at the girls),” said Diple in a video message.

He pulled up BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks against MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha in 2023, saying the issue is not just about the BJP IT Cell.

“Baat bas BJP IT Cell tak nahi hai, inke member of parliament Ramesh Biduri ji inhone kin shabdo ka istemal kiya tha fellow member of parliament ke liye sab ko yaad hai. UP CM Yogi Adityanath unhe ne ANI cameraperson tha unhone uske liye bhi gaaliya di thi (It is not just about the BJP IT Cell; everyone remembers the language their MP Ramesh Bidhuri used against a fellow MP. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also hurled abuses at an ANI cameraperson),” he recalled.

‘Are there two laws in this country?’

Dipke questioned if there are two different laws in this country, one for the youth and the other for the BJP and its ministers. “Aur gaali dena koi apraadh nahi hai (And using abusive language is not a crime),” he said, adding that a person using profanities could inherently be a “bad person,” but they can be told not to use abuses.

Also Read FIR against Noida woman for anti-PM comments moved to Delhi

“Why is there a case being registered?” he said. The CJP founder said that if cases started getting registered for hurling abuses, then most of the FIRs would be lodged against the BJP IT Cell and BJP ministers.

“If cases are being filed because of abuses, then most of the cases will be against the BJP IT Cell because they have given dirty, filthy abuses to women and against BJP ministers who gave such bad abuses for several years even inside the parliament.”

Will an FIR be filed against all those IT Cell members who have been abusing women for the last several years? pic.twitter.com/e7XETKgRwe — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) July 31, 2026

CJP spokesperson says legal aid already underway

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh has stated that a few lawyers are already looking after the case, and she has been assured that no punitive action will be taken against the 25-year-old.

Singh said they are awaiting official confirmation. “As for the right-wing goons/police harassing individuals, please do not hesitate to share videos or other evidence that can help identify them,” she said. “This will enable the authorities to take prompt and appropriate action.”

Saurav Das, serving as the satirical outfit’s national spokesperson, condemned the FIR against Ruchika Singh, saying it was a “misuse of criminal machinery” and called it “unacceptable.”

“50 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, close to 100 MPs in the BJP,” Das said. “The Police can focus their energy towards them, not a 25-year-old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!”