Mumbai: August 2026 is packed with big OTT releases, with several theatrical films finally arriving online and popular series returning with new seasons.

From the war drama Operation Safed Sagar and Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle to international favourites such as Reacher, Ted Lasso and Outer Banks, viewers will have plenty to add to their watchlists.

Here’s a look at the movies and series releasing on OTT in August 2026.

OTT releases August 2026

1. Ted Lasso Season 4 – Apple TV | August 5

Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso after a gap of more than three years. This time, Ted takes on a fresh challenge as he begins coaching a second-division women’s football team. The new season will release one episode every Wednesday.

2. Main Vaapas Aaunga – Netflix | August 7

Imtiaz Ali’s Partition-era romantic drama will make its digital debut after its theatrical run. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

3. Operation Safed Sagar – Netflix | August 7

Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the series explores the Indian Air Force mission that became the world’s highest air operation. Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza and Adil Hussain headline the ensemble cast.

4. Reacher Season 4 – Prime Video | August 12

Alan Ritchson is back as Jack Reacher in another action-packed season. Based on Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, the story begins with a suspicious encounter on a New York subway that pulls Reacher into a dangerous conspiracy. Prime Video release details

5. One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2 – Netflix | August 13

The adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s acclaimed novel returns with its second and concluding chapter. The series will continue tracing the rise, struggles and eventual decline of the Buendía family in the fictional town of Macondo.

6. Cocktail 2 – Netflix | August 14

After its theatrical run, the romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna is heading to Netflix. The film follows a live-in couple whose relationship takes a messy turn after a third person enters their lives.

7. Lanterns – JioHotstar | August 17

DC’s Green Lantern universe returns in a darker form with this crime-driven series. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two intergalactic officers investigating a murder connected to a much larger mystery.

8. Outer Banks Season 5 – Netflix | August 20

The Pogues are returning for one final treasure hunt. The fifth and concluding season follows John B, Sarah, Pope, Kiara and Cleo as they deal with JJ’s death and prepare for a dangerous revenge mission. Netflix premiere details

9. Welcome to the Jungle – JioHotstar | August 21

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy is set to arrive on OTT after its theatrical release. The massive cast also includes Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

More movies and series are expected to join the August calendar as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other platforms announce their complete monthly lineups. Titles including Rangbaaz Season 4, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Bandar and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past are also reportedly heading to OTT, but their release dates have not been confirmed yet.