Over 50,000 family register applications logged in 3 days

Hyderabad: Telangana’s newly launched Family Register Certificate (FRC) has drawn more than 50,000 applications on the MeeSeva portal within three days of its rollout, officials said on Wednesday, July 29.

Launched on July 27, the scheme logged nearly 2,000 applications on its first day alone. By Wednesday, the tally had crossed 50,000.

Officials said this is the first time Telangana has introduced such a facility, with the move acquiring added significance in the backdrop of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The decision also follows the difficulties citizens routinely face in producing a reliable record of who is in their family while applying for various government services.

Verification process

The issuance of the FRC will not be automatic. Once an application is submitted through MeeSeva, it is forwarded to the concerned Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) for verification, a process that is expected to take a minimum of 48 hours.

To facilitate this, MROs have been given access to the Civil Supplies Department’s ration card database to verify family details before approving the certificate. The first FRCs are expected to be issued by late Wednesday.

No legal weight on property, heirship

While the FRC is designed to ease access to government services and subsidies, officials were categorical that it carries no legal weight in matters of property ownership, inheritance or heirship.

The FRC is only a record of a family’s composition, authorities have clarified.

With the scheme in place, Telangana joins a clutch of states, such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka, that have already rolled out similar family identity systems.

The FRC is among 12 documents that voters can produce if they receive a notice during the electoral roll verification process. This makes it particularly useful for voters who have to prove their date of birth when their entries come up for scrutiny.

Because the FRC carries the dates of birth and Aadhaar numbers of every family member in one place, it can serve these requirements together, which is why it is being seen as a convenient fallback, especially for the poor and those without other paperwork.