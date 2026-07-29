IIT Kharagpur assistant professor from Hyderabad found hanging

Kolkata/Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man from Hyderabad was found hanging at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Wednesday, July 29.

When Deepak Reddy Pullaguram’s colleagues found he was unresponsive and the door locked from inside, they called in the police, broke open the room and found his body. Doctors at the BC Roy Hospital declared him brought dead, Kharagpur Town Police said.

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Reddy lived alone at the residential quarter inside the IIT campus. His family has been informed. A probe is underway to determine if the assistant professor was involved in any personal or mental health issues, police said.

“The body of an IIT Kharagpur professor has been recovered. A proper investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding this death,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Kharagpur) Bushra Bano.

IIT-Kharagpur is yet to respond.