IMD Hyderabad warns of ‘extremely heavy rains’ today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an “extremely heavy rain” warning for Thursday, July 30.

As per the weather department’s alert, all districts of Telangana are going to witness heavy rain on Thursday.

Red alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a red alert.

T Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, “Next 18 hours is the final impact of depression on Telangana, pouring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in North Telangana.”

PEAK DEPRESSION IMPACT IN TELANGANA TILL NIGHT ⚠️🌧️🌧️



JULY 30, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



Next 18hrs is the FINAL IMPACT OF DEPRESSION on Telangana pouring VERY HEAVY – EXTREMELY HEAVY RAINS in North Telangana ⚠️



Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 30, 2026

In the case of Hyderabad, he forecast, “Light to moderate rains during the afternoon to night.”

Also Read As rains batter Hyderabad, IMD predicts more on the way today

On Wednesday, July 29, the highest rainfall of 188.8 mm was recorded in Kumuram Bheem district. Other districts that received over 150 mm of rainfall were Mancherial, Mulugu and Jayashankar.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 38.8 mm was recorded at Bahadurpura, with Golkonda, Asifnagar, Shaikpet and Bandlaguda also receiving significant rainfall.

IMD issues rain alert for Hyderabad

The IMD has issued a light to moderate rain alert for Hyderabad on Thursday, too.

However, the department’s forecast hints at a pause in the monsoon rains from Friday, July 31, until August 2, as it has not issued any forecast for rain or thunderstorms during that period.