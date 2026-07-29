As rains batter Hyderabad, IMD predicts more on the way today

The weather department has forecast heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

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Rain in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Disaster Response Fore (DRF) team clear the waterlogged road near Secretariat after heavy rain, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: If heavy rains led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in Hyderabad a day ago, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rain for Wednesday, July 29. A yellow alert has been issued for Cyberabad region.

The city is expected to remain cloudy with light rain likely to continue in the morning hours.

Due to the heavy rains, Hyderabad traffic police advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel as rain and peak-hour traffic slowed vehicular movement.

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Field inspections conducted

To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad City, Joel Davis, conducted field inspections at major waterlogging points, including Lakdikapul, Ayodhya Junction, and PTI Masab Tank.

During the inspection, Davis reviewed the water drainage arrangements and traffic regulation measures on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were on the ground at waterlogging locations, clearing the water, and regulating traffic in Krishna Nagar and HCU.

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DRF teams near HCU
DRF teams near HCU
DRF teams near HCU
DRF teams near HCU
DRF at Banjara Hills
DRF at Banjara Hills
DRF at Red Hills
DRF at Red Hills
People standing on a wet street under a bridge in Hyderabad after heavy rains.
HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papaiah inspecting the measures being taken to prevent flood water from accumulating under railway bridges in Raniganj area of ​​Secunderabad.

The DRF teams rescued a cow in Secunderabad. Tree branches fell onto the road in some places, and the DRF teams removed them in Banjara Hills and Lakdikapul.

Meanwhile, DGP C.V. Anand lauded the personnel for their work. Taking to X, he posted on Wednesday, “Duty Never Stops! As heavy rain lashed Hyderabad, one of our Traffic Constables remained steadfast at his post, braving the downpour to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of commuters. Rain or shine, Telangana Police remains committed to serving the public with dedication and duty.”

IMD forecasts downpour

For Wednesday, the weather department has forecast heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

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In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert for all districts of the state.

Rain in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rain, near Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Rain in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rain, near Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

On Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 196 mm in Telangana was recorded in Jayashankar district. Other districts that recorded heavy rain yesterday are Jagtial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Mancherial, and Nizamabad.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 54.5 mm was recorded in Musheerabad. Other areas in the city that recorded significant rainfall are Shaikpet, Tirumalagiri, Golkonda, and Khairatabad.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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