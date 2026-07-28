As the Western Ghats turn lush green with the arrival of the monsoon, Dabhosa Waterfall near Jawhar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district becomes one of the most picturesque destinations for a weekend getaway.

Around 700 km from Hyderabad, this hidden gem offers misty hills, dramatic viewpoints and one of the tallest waterfalls in the state, making it a perfect escape for nature lovers.

Plunging nearly 300 feet (90 metres) into a deep rocky basin, Dabhosa is one of Maharashtra’s few perennial waterfalls, flowing throughout the year.

During the rainy season, the waterfall swells into a roaring white cascade, surrounded by emerald forests and rolling hills covered in clouds.

The sound of rushing water, cool mountain breeze and breathtaking valley views create an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Two viewpoints, two unique experiences

One of the biggest attractions at Dabhosa is its new glass bridge, which offers a thrilling top view of the waterfall and the surrounding valley. The transparent walkway allows visitors to admire the waterfall from above while soaking in panoramic views of the Sahyadri landscape.

Visitors can also walk across the older bridge located lower down the valley, bringing them much closer to the waterfall. Standing here, the roar of the cascading water, cool mist and dramatic cliffs make the experience even more memorable.

Don’t miss Switzerland Point

A short drive from the waterfall is Switzerland Point, one of Jawhar’s most popular viewpoints. Overlooking green valleys, winding roads and layers of mist-covered hills, the viewpoint earned its name because its landscape resembles the rolling countryside of Switzerland during the monsoon.

It is an ideal stop for photography, sunrise and peaceful moments surrounded by nature.

How to reach from Hyderabad

Dabhosa Waterfall is around 700 to 750 km from Hyderabad and can be reached by road in about 12 to 14 hours. Travellers can also take a train to Igatpuri, about 60 km from Jawhar, or fly to Mumbai, located around 100 km away, before continuing by taxi. The waterfall lies about 19 km from Jawhar town.

Timings and travel tips

The waterfall is best visited between 8 am and 6 pm. There is no fixed entry fee to visit the waterfall, though parking charges may apply.

Wear sturdy footwear as the paths can be slippery during the monsoon, carry rain gear and waterproof covers for electronic devices, and avoid going too close to the water during heavy rainfall. Early mornings are ideal for enjoying mist-covered views and avoiding crowds.

Worth the visit

From its towering waterfall and breathtaking viewpoints to the scenic Switzerland Point and the exciting glass bridge, Dabhosa offers a refreshing monsoon experience for travellers from Hyderabad.

If you’re looking to trade city traffic for waterfalls, fresh mountain air and postcard-worthy landscapes, this hidden corner of Maharashtra deserves a place on your travel bucket list.



