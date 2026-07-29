Hyderabad woman seeks son’s return, husband’s release from UAE

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad’s Edi Bazar has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking urgent intervention to secure the release and repatriation of her husband, who is lodged in Ajman Jail in the UAE, and the return of their minor son who remains separated from his parents.

In a letter dated July 29, Ayesha Begum, wife of Mohammed Jaweed, said her family had travelled to the UAE some years ago after her husband’s sister, Mohammadi Begum, who lives in Dubai, promised them employment and support. She alleged that after reaching Dubai, the promises were not kept and the family faced severe hardship and mental harassment.

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According to the letter, the couple’s elder son, Mohammed Jameel, was taken into the custody of Mohammadi Begum and her family, and the couple was denied access to the child despite repeated requests. When Jaweed sought custody of his son, Begum alleged, false complaints were lodged against him, leading to his detention in Ajman Jail.

Begum said the custody dispute was heard by the Ajman First Instance Federal Court, which reportedly ruled in Jaweed’s favour, recognising him as the lawful father and legal guardian and directing that the child be returned to him through the competent authorities. Despite this, she said, her husband remains in detention and her son remains in Hyderabad, separated from both parents.

In her appeal to the ministry, Begum has requested that authorities ascertain her husband’s present status and provide him consular and legal assistance, facilitate his release and repatriation, coordinate with UAE authorities on implementation of the custody order, restore her son’s custody to his parents, and help reunite the family on humanitarian grounds.

The issue came to light after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan shared the woman’s ordeal and appeal on X. He has urged the ministry to act through the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.