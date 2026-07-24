Telangana mother seeks son’s return from UAE to attend Army rally

Hyderabad: A Telangana mother has appealed to the state government to help bring her 19-year-old son back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after his employer allegedly demanded Dirham 4,100 (around Rs 1.08 lakh) to cancel his visa, jeopardising his chance to participate in an Indian Army recruitment rally.

Koparthi Sumalatha, from Pathagudur village in Jagtial district, submitted a letter at the CM Pravasi Prajavani grievance programme held at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, July 24. She urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to facilitate the repatriation of her son, Koparthi Abhilash, who has been shortlisted for the Physical Screening Test under the Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) recruitment.

Koparthi Sumalatha submits a letter at the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme seeking her son’s repatriation from the UAE. Photo: Supplied

Army recruitment call after UAE job

According to the letter, Abhilash travelled to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, July 8 through a licensed recruitment agency in Jagtial on a tourist visa. He received an employment visa on Monday, July 13, and joined a private company as a fumigator. On Tuesday, July 14, he received an email, seen by Siasat.com, informing him that he had been shortlisted for the next stage of the Agniveer recruitment.

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However, Sumalatha alleged that the company has refused to release her son unless Dh 4,100 is paid towards visa cancellation and exit formalities. She said the recruiting agent had also conveyed the same condition, which the family cannot afford.

In her letter, she requested the Telangana government to coordinate with the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi to cancel her son’s employment and residence visa, complete the required exit formalities and ensure his timely return to India for the recruitment rally.

Officials seek immediate intervention

Following her appeal, CM Pravasi Prajavani State Nodal Officer K Vidyasagar wrote to the Special Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), seeking immediate intervention to facilitate Abhilash’s return, citing the family’s financial hardship and the time-sensitive recruitment process.

Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee, also met the family and offered guidance during the grievance programme. Officials and volunteers of the CM Pravasi Prajavani help desk were also present.