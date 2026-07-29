Telangana Family Register not conclusive proof for SIR: CEO

Hyderabad: The Telangana Family Register Certificate would not be treated as conclusive proof during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer has said.

A report in The Times of India quoted CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy as saying that officials would not treat the certificate as conclusive.

Telangana Family Register valid for SIR

Further clarifying, he said that while the certificate is valid for the ongoing SIR in the state, election authorities will verify it along with other supporting documents before deciding a person’s eligibility to remain on the electoral roll.

He added that as the Family Register Certificate is one of the 12 documents, voters can submit it if they receive a notice during the SIR verification process in Telangana.

Responding to concerns that the certificate is generated from the Food Security Card (ration card) database, he said officials will not accept it as the final proof on its own.

He said the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will verify the certificate with other available records and may ask applicants to produce additional documents before taking a final decision.

Citizens can obtain certificate from MeeSeva

The Telangana government has created a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and started issuing a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.

The Revenue Department notified the move through Government Order (GO) 172, dated July 25, 2026. The government said the certificate is meant to make it easier for people to access citizen services, bring uniformity to the process of verifying family details, and give every family a ready, authenticated record it can fall back on.

The order said the decision follows the difficulties citizens routinely face in producing a reliable record of who is in their family while applying for various government services.

It is a single document that lists the details of an entire family. For each family unit, it carries a Family Register Identification Number, which is the same as the family’s ration card number, along with the name of the head of the family and every member, each member’s relationship to the head, age, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, and the family’s present address.

The register is built on the Food Security Card (ration card) database maintained by the Civil Supplies Department. The Tehsildar of the mandal in which the family’s address appears in that database is the authority that issues the certificate.