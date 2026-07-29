Amid police dept rejig, 7 inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has ordered the transfers and posting of seven police inspectors on administrative grounds with immediate effect as part of a departmental reshuffle.

According to the orders on Tuesday, July 28, Inspector M. Muthu Yadav, who was serving as Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajendranagar Police Station, has been posted as SHO of Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Likewise, Inspector R. Venkatesh, who was working with the Task Force in the Golconda Zone, has been appointed as the new SHO of Rajendranagar Police Station.

Inspector U. Srinivasulu Reddy, the outgoing SHO of Jubilee Hills Police Station, has been placed on Vacancy Reserve (VR). He had earlier been suspended following a departmental inquiry into a woman’s allegations of extortion and blackmail.

Inspector Hafeezuddin Mohd, who was serving as Detective Inspector at Amberpet Police Station, has been appointed SHO of Bahadurpura Police Station.

Inspector K. Venkat Reddy, from the Task Force, Shamshabad Zone, has been posted as SHO of Malakpet Police Station.

Inspector Sk. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was serving in the CCS Detective Department, has been posted as SHO of the Traffic Police Station, Saidabad.

Inspector K. Chandra Sekhar, previously with the Special Branch, has been posted as SHO of Madannapet Police Station.

The Commissioner directed all concerned officers to relieve the transferred inspectors immediately and ensure that they report to their new posting without delay. The transfers have been made on administrative grounds, with immediate effect.