Hyderabad widow seeks son’s return from Saudi after months of silence

Hyderabad: An elderly widow from Hyderabad has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate the return of her 33-year-old son from Saudi Arabia, saying she has been unable to contact him for the past six months.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, July 28, Aliya Begum said her son, Shaik Mohammed, travelled to Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh province for work. According to her, he was later placed under Huroob by his employer and is required to pay a SAR 10,500 fine linked to a previous accident case.

Begum said Mohammed is a hyper-diabetic patient whose blood sugar levels frequently range between 400 and 500 mg/dL, expressing concern over his health and wellbeing. She added that she does not know his current whereabouts after losing contact with him six months ago.

In her appeal, Begum urged the MEA and the Embassy of India in Riyadh to trace her son, extend medical and consular support, address issues related to his Huroob status and outstanding fine in accordance with Saudi procedures, and arrange his repatriation.

The letter states that she had earlier submitted a representation to the MEA on January 19, 2026, and registered a complaint through the MADAD portal (Grievance ID: SB2RPT898952426). She said that despite communication from the Indian Embassy regarding exit formalities, the process has yet to be completed.

The matter gained attention after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan shared her appeal on social media on Wednesday, July 29. He also posted videos purportedly showing Mohammed requesting the Indian government to help secure his return to India.