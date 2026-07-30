Man steps out for namaz in Hyderabad’s Hassannagar, attacked

Hyderabad: A man was injured in a knife attack in Hyderabad’s Hassannagar under Bahadurpura police limits on Wednesday, July 29.

The injured was identified as Mohammed Mubeen, a resident of Shastripuram. The incident occurred when Mubeen stepped out of his office for the evening namaz and was intercepted by the accused, Nizam. They argued, and Nizam attacked Mubeen on his leg with a knife.

After being alerted, the Bahadurpura police arrived at the spot and shifted Mubeen to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Addressing the media, Mubeen said, “Nizam was my friend in school; we hadn’t met for 2-3 months. I wanted to shake hands with him, but he tried to attack me. When I blocked his first attempt, Nizam attacked my leg.”

Mubeen said he doesn’t know the reason for the attack.

The Bahadurpura police registered a case of attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.