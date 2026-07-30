Hyderabad man tries to kill sister-in-law over property, held

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man, along with two of his accomplices, was arrested by Tappachabutra Police on Thursday, July 30, for allegedly trying to kill his sister-in-law over a property dispute.
The accused has been identified as Mohammed Dastagir Shareef. His accomplices have been identified as 44-year-old Md Gulam Nabi Qureshi and 25-year-old Mohd Osman. All three are residents of Asifnagar.
According to the police, Dastagir Shareef was in a property dispute with Shameem Begum and decided to kill her.
On July 27, he arrived at Shameem Begum’s house in Samosa Galli, Daibagh on a scooter along with Osman and Qureshi. Two of them entered the house and attacked Shameem Begum with a butcher knife.
When her husband, Mohd Azam, tried to intervene, the accused restrained and assaulted him. Meanwhile, Shameem Begum managed to escape and rushed to a neighbouring house for help.
The accused chased her down, dragged her from the staircase and inflicted knife wounds on her stomach. By this time, a crowd gathered, prompting the assailants to flee.
A case was registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1-B)(b) of the Arms Act, 1959.
The scooter and butcher knife used in the offence have been seized. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.