Attapur Police arrest two in attempted murder case within 48 hrs

Hyderabad: The Attapur Police and Rajendranagar Task Force, on Thursday, July 9, arrested two persons charged with attempted murder.

According to police, the incident at Suleman Nagar in the Chinthalmet area. Syed Pashu had failed to pay Rs 2,100 wages to the two accused – Syed Aftab and Akbar Khan.

Also Read Hyderabad Police launch Operation Thunderbolt, detain suspects

On July 7, Aftab and Khan attacked Pashu with knives, attemtping a murder. Pashu was stabbed in the stomach, grieviously injuring him. Both fled the scene.

A case was registered and within 48 hours, Aftab and Khan were in police custody. Police said that both had criminal cases registered against them.