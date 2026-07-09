Hyderabad Police launch Operation Thunderbolt, detain suspects

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police carried out a massive cordon and search operation, named Operation Thunderbolt, in Manganri Basti under the limits of Habeeb Nagar Police Station on Thursday, July 9, aimed to crack down on drug trafficking and criminal activities.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and began at 3.30 am.

Senior officers supervise Operation Thunderbolt in Hyderabad

The operation was supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Tafsir Iqbal and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) SM Srinivas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Task Force Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath also remained at the spot to monitor the operation.

Around 1,100 police personnel from different wings of the Hyderabad Police took part in the drive.

Ganja, cough syrup, liqour seized

During the operation, police seized several illegal items, including 150 sachets of ganja, 1 kg of dry ganja, 32 bottles of cough syrup and liquor bottles

Police took into custody several suspects during the operation, including 15 drug offenders, 50 suspected property offenders, chain snatchers and suspects with pending non-bailable warrants (NBW).

Senior police officials said the department will continue to follow a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, drugs and other criminal activities.