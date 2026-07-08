Video: Hyderabad Police conduct ‘Cordon and Search Operation’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police conducted a Community Contact Programme also known as a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Chatrinaka police station limits of the Charminar Zone on the evening of Tuesday, July 7.

The operation was launched after police received information about the alleged illegal sale of liquor in the Mekala Mandi area.

Large police team takes part in operation

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Charminar Zone, Kiran Khare.

A large police team participated in the operation including 2 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 9 Circle Inspectors (CIs), 13 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and 159 police personnel.

Hyderabad Police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Chatrinaka police station limits on July 7, targeting the illegal liquor trade in the Mekala Mandi area.



The drive resulted in the seizure of 14 litres of IMFL, 105 liquor bottles, 25 two-wheelers, and two… pic.twitter.com/eAKPwwg21B — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 8, 2026

Police carried out house-to-house searches, checked suspicious vehicles, verified individuals, and inspected locations suspected of illegal activities.

Illegal liquor seized

During the operation, police seized 14 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 105 liquor bottles that were allegedly meant for illegal sale.

As part of the verification drive, police seized 25 two-wheelers that were either without valid documents or found under suspicious circumstances.

Officials also seized two LPG gas cylinders suspected to have been kept without proper authorisation for further inquiry.

The Charminar Zonal Police said such Cordon and Search Operations will continue regularly.