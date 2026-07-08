Karnataka introduces Permanent Resident Certificate

Bengaluru ;The Karnataka government has issued an official order introducing a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for eligible residents of the state. The Revenue Department has also released detailed guidelines outlining the eligibility criteria and the procedure for issuing the certificate.

According to the government order, applicants must have continuously resided in Karnataka for at least 10 years to qualify for the certificate. The condition can also be fulfilled if the applicant’s parents or legal guardians have been permanent residents of the state for a minimum of 10 consecutive years.

The certificate will be issued only after the competent authority conducts a thorough verification and is satisfied that the applicant is a genuine and permanent resident of Karnataka. Officials have been directed to examine documentary, electronic or oral evidence submitted by applicants before approving the request.

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The government has instructed authorities to process applications and issue the Permanent Resident Certificate within seven days after verification. Deputy Commissioners of respective districts have been entrusted with supervising the implementation of the scheme and ensuring timely disposal of applications.

The order further states that any reliable evidence establishing Karnataka as the applicant’s principal and permanent place of residence may be considered during the verification process. Supporting documents, electronic records and oral testimony can all be taken into account while assessing eligibility.

The Revenue Department has clarified that its decision on the applicant’s residency status will be final. The introduction of the Permanent Resident Certificate is expected to streamline the verification process for various government services and benefits that require proof of long-term residence in Karnataka.