Woman reaches Hyderabad to attend TV show, gets gangraped

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old woman from Rajanna Sircilla, who had come to Hyderabad seeking advice on her marital issues from a TV show, was allegedly gang-raped by two people on Tuesday, July 7.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the woman had been married nine years ago and has a seven-year-old son. She started living separately two years ago after being subjected to dowry harassment and family disputes.

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She then came across a TV show that offered solutions for family disputes and decided to attend it. On Tuesday, she arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station, where an unidentified man befriended her and claimed to have connections with the TV program organisers.

He took her to a deserted place in the Hyderi complex in Ranigunj and allegedly raped her. Later, one of his friends also came to the building and assaulted her.

When the woman started screaming, the two fled the spot. She then approached the Mahankali Police and registered a complaint. The two men have been taken into custody and are being questioned.