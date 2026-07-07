Jangaon: Ward councillor booked for attempting to rape elderly woman

Hyderabad: A ward councillor in Jangaon district was booked for allegedly attempting to sexually assault an elderly woman on Monday, July 6.

The incident occurred in Station Ghanpur mandal in Chagallu village. The accused, Sampath Raj, entered the woman’s house at midnight and allegedly attempted to rape her.

However, when the woman raised an alarm, the accused hid inside the bathroom. The residents around her rushed to the spot, locked him inside the bathroom and alerted the police.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to Siasat.com Station Ghanpur police said, “Sampath Raj has been booked for attempted sexual assault under section 74(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS.”