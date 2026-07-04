Hyderabad: Drinking water supply to be disrupted from July 6

The works will be carried out from 6 am on July 6 till 6 am on July 7.

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be replacing the butterfly valves installed at the inlet and outlet of the 10 ML capacity reservoir at the Allabanda, due to which the drinking water supply will be disrupted in a few areas.

The works will be carried out from 6 am on July 6 till 6 am on July 7.

Areas affected on July 6 include: Jirra, Indiranagar, Hari Dargah, Kummarwadi, Tappachabutra, Akashpuri, Shibli Hills, Bilal Masjid area, Godeki Kabar, Jali, Hanuman, Jangur Basti, Abushatakia, 2J Bus Stop, Jiyaguda and Karwan.

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Areas affected on July 7 include: Sabzimandi, Ganganagar, Osmania, Shivlal Nagar, Berham Galli, Gangamata, Jali Hanuman, Azam Galli, Rahimpura, Puranapool, Chudi Bazaar, Osmania Hospital vicinity, Shankar Bazaar and Jummerath Bazaar.

Consumers are requested to use water sparingly.

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