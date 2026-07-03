Hyderabad: What happens when Donald Trump enters a Hyderabadi newsroom? Zee Aly and Avinash Agarwal aka Hyderabadi Trump just gave the internet the answer and it is pure Hyderabadi.

Popular content creator Zee Aly collaborated with Avinash Agarwal, known for his hilarious Trump cosplay and his win in the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. He appeared in her popular “That One News Anchor” series, where she turns trending news and pop culture into Hyderabadi comedy.

The video opens with Zee saying, “Ina meena deeka, aaj apan mantakha maaringe with Trump from America,” before taking a dig at his White House comeback with, “Safed ghar mein inki wapsi hui tab se duniya haal hai behaal.”

But the real fun begins when Avinash’s Trump starts replying in Dakhni. When Zee asks if he speaks Hyderabadi, he corrects her saying, “Isku Dakhni bolte, hauli potti,” and calls her a fake journalist.

From Trump’s wall politics to visa struggles, oil prices, global conflicts and Hyderabad’s obsession with chai, the reel packs one punchline after another. Zee asks if he was a mason before becoming president because of his love for building walls, while Trump keeps dodging questions with his classic “next question.”

Free H1B for Hyderabadis?

The funniest bit comes when he promises free H1B visas to Hyderabadis. She says “hum bhi latent dekhe” H1B turns out to mean “Hyderabad to Bangalore one way ticket.” Zee instantly hits back, saying he can keep that visa in his pocket.

The reel also sneaks in Avinash’s Latent win when Zee asks how it feels to win. He says, “Haar ke jeetne wale ko Dhurandhar bolte,” only for Zee to roast him back with, “Usku Baazigar bolte re chukundar.”

The video ends with Trump asking Shakeel for Irani chai and Osmania biscuit, because of course, even America’s Trump cannot escape Hyderabad’s real soft power.

With sharp writing, Dakhni punches and Avinash’s spot-on Trump act, Zee Aly once again proves that when Hyderabad covers world politics, even the White House needs chai break.