Food safety violations found in Sri Chaitanya College’s kitchens

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation food safety teams on Wednesday, July 1, inspected the central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Group of Colleges in Madhapur and, following a hygiene assessment, issued an improvement notice to the institution.

The CMC teams flagged several critical sanitation and compliance issues. Animal waste, specifically cat faeces inside the storage area, was discovered. Stray dogs were spotted near the kitchen entrance.

The kitchen had open dustbins with visible food waste spillage, while the potato-peeling machine was found in a highly unhygienic condition. Officials also found no fly traps in the kitchen. The flooring was severely damaged, with stagnant water observed near the entrance.

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Management also failed to maintain essential regulatory standards, as pest control and water testing records could not be produced, and the medical fitness certificates for the food handlers were found to be expired. Staff members were not properly sorting and grading vegetables, the CMC said. Consequently, authorities issued an Improvement Notice and instructed the establishment to implement immediate corrective measures.

Despite the violations, the authorities noted compliance in several areas of food handling as staff members followed hygiene protocols by wearing hairnets. They also ensured prepared food items remained properly covered. The inventory control was well-maintained with raw materials adequately labelled.

In January 2025, a task force team from the food safety department of Telangana conducted raids at the same central kitchen, operated by Sri Vasista Educational Trust. Violations were found then too, as the task force discovered that the refrigerators were not properly cleaned and maintained and were in poor condition.