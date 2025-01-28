Raids conducted at kitchen of Hyderabad’s educational institutes; license cancelled

Hyderabad: A task force team from the food safety department of Telangana has conducted raids at the central kitchen of educational institutes in Hyderabad.
During the inspection, many violations were uncovered.
Raids at central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational institutes in Hyderabad
The inspection was conducted at the central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes operated by M/S Sri Vasista Educational Trust, Khanamet, Madhapur.
It was found that the refrigerators at the kitchen were not cleaned properly and were unhygienic.
Moreover, the flooring was found to be patchy and wet with littering of food waste in some places.
Live cockroach infestation and rodent feces were observed at several places in the kitchen, and no rodent traps were found in the storage.
License cancelled
Following the raids at the kitchen of educational institutes in Hyderabad, the concerned designated officer cancelled the license of the establishment.
It was stated that findings during the inspections on January 24, 2025, and June 2024 were the reasons behind the decision.
The license was cancelled under the provisions available under the FSS Act 2006.