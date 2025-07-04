If you ask any true Hyderabadi about the most iconic Indo- Chinese restaurants in the city, Haiking is a name that always comes up. Nestled in the heart of Himayatnagar, this legendary restaurant has been serving authentic, heartwarming Chinese dishes since the 1970s long before Indo-Chinese became a citywide craze.

A Legacy That Began in 1972

Haiking wasn’t started as a business dream. It was born out of a parent’s love. In 1972, a couple named Apho and Akung opened the restaurant to help pay for their children’s education in Hyderabad.

“My parents wanted to put us in a good school,” shares the current owner, who officially joined the restaurant in 1980.

“Every weekend, we came home to good food. Today, I carry that same love in every dish we serve.”

Over 50 years later, Haiking still stands strong, now with three branches across the city.

Branches Across Hyderabad

Himayatnagar (Flagship) – University Road

Jubilee Hills – 4th Floor, Opp. Nature’s Basket, Road No. 36

Financial District – New outlet catering to the tech and corporate crowd

Each branch brings the same consistent flavors and warm service that made the original famous.

Top Dishes at Haiking You Must Try

Haiking’s menu is a visual and sensory delight. The food is always fresh, cooked with traditional Chinese techniques and a dash of Hyderabadi soul.

Chicken Corn Soup – creamy, flavorful, and perfect for Hyderabad’s monsoons.

Chilli Prawns – spicy, crispy, and perfectly cooked.

Bamboo Chicken Rice : Unique and treat to taste buds.

Crispy Thread Chicken- Crunchy, yummy bites of flavour.

Garlic Ginger Chicken – a wok-tossed classic.

Chicken Pakora – served with a tangy chilli dip.

Chinese Chop Suey – crispy noodles, rich sauce, and hearty fillings.

Manchurian Balls – sweet-spicy, a perfect starter.

Ambience: Old-School Charm Meets Local Love

Step into Haiking Himayat Nagar and you’ll feel like you’ve time-traveled. The interiors are simple, even slightly worn out but that’s exactly what makes it special. Long-time customers say the vibe reminds them of their school days and Sunday family dinners. While a few upgrades to cutlery and décor might help, the taste keeps everyone coming back.

The Rise of Chinese Food Culture in Hyderabad

Chinese cuisine has seen a huge rise in Hyderabad, especially among the younger crowd. From spicy noodles to fried rice with a twist, Hyderabadis love the bold, punchy flavors. Haiking has stayed relevant through it all, offering authentic Chinese food while adapting just enough to suit local palates.

Pocket-Friendly Dining Experience

A complete meal for two starters, soup, main course, and drinks costs around Rs.800 to Rs.1000. The portions are generous, and the taste is unmatched. Whether you’re dining with family, kids, or your college gang, Haiking fits the bill.

Why Haiking Stands Out :

50+ years of culinary history

Authentic Chinese cuisine in Hyderabad

Family-run with love and consistency

Ideal for families, big groups, or casual dates

Affordable pricing and generous portions

“We’re still here because of our loyal customers,” says the owner.

“I thank each and every one of you who has supported Haiking all these years.”

Haiking isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a Hyderabadi food legend. If you’re craving real, soul-satisfying Indo-Chinese food in Hyderabad, skip the flashy chains and head straight to Haiking.

Come for the taste. Stay for the story.