Hyderabad has a way of turning almost everything into content, even a strangely built bridge. In a reel that is going viral online, a local Hyderabadi rapper KNSS, who goes by iam.knss on Instagram, turned the viral Mehdipatnam bridge moment into a catchy Dakhni rap hook.

The reel begins with a man pointing at the bridge and saying, “Mehdipatnam pe yeh bridge bani jab se loga kya kya ki kardere bhai zara isku toh dekho,” before the clip cuts straight into KNSS doing what he does best. Instead of just reacting to the visual, he flips the moment into a full Hyderabadi style bar, making the bridge look less like a civic issue and more like a setup for a freestyle.

What makes the reel work is not just the local reference, but the way KNSS uses Dakhni without making it sound forced. His flow sits naturally between street humour, punchlines and Hyderabad’s everyday speaking style. The writing is sharp, but still sounds like something you would hear in a regular conversation.

One of the standout lines is, “Baat’on ka qatal karru mein, bolo zuban kesari,” where he mixes wordplay, pop culture reference and a cheeky punchline in one go. That is where KNSS stands out. His bars are not just fast for the sake of being fast, they come packed with double entendres and references that land better if you understand the Hyderabadi tone.

His catalogue also shows that this is not a one reel moment. KNSS has tracks like Pottey Busy, Mono Gold, DO I, Top Dawg 550 and Pretty Face listed on streaming platforms.

For Hyderabad’s growing hip hop scene, artists like KNSS matter because they are not trying to sound like anyone else. He brings the city’s slang, rhythm and humour into rap without polishing away the local flavour. Whether it is a bridge, a street reference or a casual Hyderabadi phrase, he knows how to turn it into a hook.

And that is exactly why the reel works. The bridge may have grabbed attention first, but KNSS made sure people stayed for the bars.

Also Read Traffic diversions for Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam skywalk construction

For the unversed, the under-construction Mehdipatnam Skywalk, intended to improve pedestrian safety near the busy Rythu Bazar and bus station, has instead become a source of widespread public frustration. As commuters struggle with the inconvenience caused by the project, it has become a topic of online trolling, with many social media users expressing their disappointment through humour and sarcasm. One comment that caught attention joked that the engineers behind the design must have “passed engineering online during the lockdown.”