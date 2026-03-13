Traffic diversions for Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam skywalk construction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced diversions in view of skywalk construction work at the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar and bus stop area.

According to the advisory, the construction work will be carried out on the intervening night of March 14 and 15. To ensure smooth movement of vehicles, traffic diversions and alternate routes will be implemented from midnight 12 am to 6 am.

Traffic diversions for Mehdipatnam skywalk in Hyderabad

Traffic coming from Tolichowki, Langerhouse & Attapur via., Nanal Nagar-Rethibowli towards Masab Tank will be diverted at PVNR Expressway Pillar No.23 ‘U’ turn to the opposite direction and will be allowed to mergein the same direction at Pillar No.4 & 5 in the regular route.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank, NMDC, S.D Eye Hospital towards Rethibowli-Nanal Nagar will be diverted at PVNR Expressway Pillar No.2 & 3 (Azizia Mosque) via., Meraj Cafe-Right-Mehdipatnam (at Pillar No.15) and will be merged in the regular route.

Advisory for commuters

Commuters are advised to stay updated with traffic alerts through the official social media pages of the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Facebook and the HYDTP handle on X in view of the diversions announced for the Mehdipatnam skywalk construction.

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In case of travel emergencies, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.

Motorists are requested to take note of the diversions, use alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the traffic police to avoid congestion during the construction work.