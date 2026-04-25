Own 200 sq yds? Telangana offers EV charging station opportunity

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) has invited expressions of interest from landowners and commercial establishments to set up electric vehicle charging stations under the PM e-Drive Scheme.

The initiative aims to strengthen EV infrastructure across the state, especially along national and state highways in key locations such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Patancheru, Sangareddy, Karimnagar and Nalgonda.

With EV adoption steadily rising, officials said there is strong demand for charging facilities, particularly outside Hyderabad, where such infrastructure remains limited.

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Eligibility and subsidy support

Applicants must have at least 200 square yards of land located along high-traffic corridors and close to commercial areas like markets or malls, with round-the-clock public access, parking space and electricity connectivity.

The state aims to set up around 1,000 charging stations, offering a significant incentive of up to 80 per cent subsidy on infrastructure costs to reduce the investment burden. Officials believe this creates a steady income opportunity for landowners as EV usage continues to grow.

Application process and deadline

Interested applicants need to submit land ownership documents, identity proof, site photographs, layout details and electricity connection information. The last date to apply is May 3, and the final selection will be based on field inspections by authorities.

Applications can be submitted through the official TGREDCO website, while further details can also be obtained via the helpline numbers 63049 03957 and 63049 03935 provided by the agency.