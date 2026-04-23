Foreign currency worth Rs 9.62L seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Currency including USD, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal was found in his baggage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:02 pm IST
Seized Rs 9.62L foreign currency from passenger at Hyderabad airport.
Foreign currency worth Rs 9.62L seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials intercepted a passenger bound for Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad on Wednesday, April 22, and seized foreign currency worth Rs 9.62 lakh from his luggage.

Suspicious images were observed during the passenger’s baggage screening at the X-BIS screening point, following which he was examined by the CISF officials.

Currency, including USD, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, was found in his baggage and was handed over to customs officials for further action.

Subhan Bakery
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 10:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button