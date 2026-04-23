Foreign currency worth Rs 9.62L seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials intercepted a passenger bound for Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad on Wednesday, April 22, and seized foreign currency worth Rs 9.62 lakh from his luggage.

Suspicious images were observed during the passenger’s baggage screening at the X-BIS screening point, following which he was examined by the CISF officials.

Currency, including USD, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, was found in his baggage and was handed over to customs officials for further action.