ACB raid at Warangal registration office uncovers Rs 45 lakh bribery racket

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, April 20, arrested two sub-registrars from the Warangal Registration Office for accepting bribes amounting to Rs 45 lakh.

The accused officers have been identified as Davuluri Anand and Jamalapuram Ramanarsimha Rao.

The alleged corruption came to light during a surprise check at the Warangal Registration Office on April 2, where ACB officials observed around 20 unauthorised private document writers/agents moving in and out of the office.

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 47,450, documents and mobile phones were also found in the possession of these agents. Upon examination, the agents reportedly admitted to collecting bribes from vendors on behalf of the accused officers for the registration of documents.

These bribes were then remitted to the accused either through cash or online mode.

Following the surprise check, a case was registered against the two officers. Investigation revealed handwritten daily collections for eight days amounting to Rs 16,23,000 on Anand’s mobile phone, as well as WhatsApp chats and PhonePe/UPI transaction details indicating transfer of amounts, the ACB said.

ACB has linked bribes worth Rs 44,28,625 to Anand, while Ramanarsimha Rao has been linked to bribes worth Rs 74,000.

Anand has also purchased two commercial spaces worth Rs 72,000,00 at Kapil Kakatiya towers, Nakkalagutta, Hanumakonda, in the name of his family members, the ACB said.

The two officers have been arrested and produced before a special court in Warangal. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Also Read Warangal sub-registrar suspended after corruption probe by ACB

Narayanpet RDO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

The ACB also arrested a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) from Narayanpet for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Tuesday, April 21, local reports stated.

The officer, identified as Pathlavath Ramachander, had allegedly demanded the bribe for approving a file related to the late registration of the birth certificates of five applicants.



