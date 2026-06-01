June has arrived, and yet the heat refuses to go down. Add to that the stress of a new school year starting. It is usually this time of the year that families scramble to get a good last vacation in. So, if your idea of a perfect getaway involves dense canopy covers, misty mountain air, and roads that curve like ribbons, you do not even have to venture too far away from Hyderabad. The Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh are calling.

Tucked away in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Rampachodavaram remains one of Southern India’s best-kept eco-tourism secrets. Far less commercialised than typical hill stations, it offers an untouched, raw slice of nature that rejuvenates the soul.

The emerald of the Eastern Ghats

Rampachodavaram is an enchanting tribal area defined by its rugged terrains, ancient semi-evergreen forests, and a network of vibrant mountain streams. Situated a short drive from the historic city of Rajahmundry, this region marks the transition where the coastal plains gently fold into towering hills.

The atmosphere here is purely sensory. As you ascend the ghat roads, the temperature drops noticeably, replaced by the scent of wet earth and wild bamboo. In the winter months, the valleys are frequently blanketed in a thick layer of fog, earning them a reputation among regional travellers as a slice of paradise.

It is a land deeply tied to its roots, where indigenous tribal cultures thrive alongside rich biodiversity. It forms landscapes so visually dramatic that they frequently serve as the cinematic backdrop for major Indian blockbuster movies, namely Pushpa.

What to do in Rampachodavaram

This hill country has no shortage of experiences to offer. One of the major attractions is its waterfalls. Unlike many seasonal falls across India, the water bodies in Rampachodavaram run year-round, constantly fed by deep subterranean natural springs.

Do visit the Rampa Waterfalls. Hidden deep within a dense jungle, reaching this spectacular 50-foot cascade is half the fun. Visitors take an exhilarating local jeep ride through the thick undergrowth, followed by a light, 20-minute uphill trek alongside a rushing stream to reach the main pool.

Or you can relax at the Bhupathipalem Reservoir. Located just 6 km from the main village, this earth-fill dam serves as an eco-tourism hub. Ringed by towering pine-like evergreen trees and majestic hill reflections on the water, it is the perfect spot for a calm afternoon picnic.

You simply cannot leave the Rampachodavaram ghats without trying Bongu Lo Kozhi (Bamboo Chicken). Prepared by local tribal communities, fresh chicken is marinated in local spices, stuffed tightly inside raw bamboo shoots, sealed with sal leaves, and slow-cooked directly over charcoal.

How to reach from Hyderabad

Spanning a distance of roughly 450 km (about 8-9 hours), a journey from Hyderabad to Rampachodavaram makes for an incredible long-weekend road trip. Depending on your travel preferences, you can choose between a scenic drive or a comfortable combination of rail and road.